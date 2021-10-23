A matter of principles
Why be a Democrat in northern Michigan? I'm a Democrat; I care about our environment. I support efforts to address the damages of climate change. I’m a Democrat because I want everyone to survive this awful pandemic. As a responsible citizen, I'm vaccinated and wear a mask in crowded indoor settings.
I'm a Democrat because I trust science. I don't believe in conspiracy theories. I trust scientists, doctors and researchers to make recommendations based on actual science.
I'm a Democrat because I care about my neighbors, even if we disagree. I care about communities and democracy. I support free and fair elections. I support public servants who do the right thing in our elections, and I don't want our votes to be ignored by those with nefarious aims. All eligible voters should participate in elections.
I'm a Democrat because I support Biden’s Build Back Better plan. I want roads, bridges and broadband. I want people to return to work with child support subsidies, affordable childcare, universal pre-K and free community college. I want the U.S. to pay their bills. I want the wealthy to pay their fair share. Republicans haven't addressed these issues. That’s why I’m a Democrat and why you might want to be one too.
Richard Spring
Charlevoix