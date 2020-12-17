Bergman’s attempt to steal our votes
Congressman Jack Bergman signed an amicus brief filed by the Attorney General of Texas to throw out the votes of Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, forcing second term for President Donald Trump on the American people. This is totally unacceptable. He delegitimizes the election. He seeks to undermine the entire electoral process. This is an attempted coup. This is an act of sedition.
I find it hard to believe I am saying this about a duly elected official, my congressperson, even though I did not vote for him. I had to recognize that too few of my neighbors in Michigan's First Congressional District did not agree with me. They voted for him. I had to accept that. I did accept it. The people decided. He is elected to represent us all. Now Rep. Bergman says that even though he wants the votes of the constituents in his district, he does not want our votes for president to count. If my vote for president doesn’t count, then my neighbors’ votes for Bergman shouldn’t count, and he should not be sworn in.
That's not how democracy works. People vote, their votes are counted, elections are certified. Too bad Trump and Bergman don't care.
Richard Spring
Charlevoix