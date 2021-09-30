Defend our veterans
My name is Hannah Sperber. I’m a high school student in Traverse City. I plan on being a life-long voter.
I’m writing about homeless veterans. It shocked me to learn that there are 300,000 homeless veterans in the U.S. If people serve our country, they should have access to free housing — not to mention free health care and access to trained professionals who are knowledgeable about veterans and the challenges they face.
These men and women volunteered their lives to serve our country. The least we can do is make sure they have a roof over their heads. I know that this might be expensive, but we spend $700 billion a year on defense. We need to spend some of this to defend our veterans.
Hannah Sperber
Traverse City