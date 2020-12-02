Overwhelmed nurses, overwhelmed system
A Nov. 22 Record-Eagle article detailing the struggle our health care system faces under COVID-19 puts a very bright light on a situation that this country is getting very close to the edge on. Describing the stress, demands and toll COVID-19 is taking on nurses Sophy Jenkins, Lisa Kitchens and all their fellow health care workers should be a wake-up call for all Americans.
They need our support to beat this virus. Our health care workers are dropping from this also. They are human!! It is far past time for every American to mask up, socially distance and avoid crowds. Come on America, they need and deserve our support.
Timothy Spears
Wyoming