Is COVID over?
1) Vaccinations protect more than 80 percent against COVID deaths.
2) Recently infected (and recovered) — vaccinated or unvaccinated people — are less likely to die; but that protection is temporary.
3) Vaccinated or not, recovered or not, you can catch Omicron and spread it, causing serious or deadly illness to unvaccinated or vulnerable people.
So have you already abandoned masks? Rethink that. Consider the fact that, still, 360 people are dying daily from COVID.
Today's average daily rate of COVID-19 deaths is three times that of deaths due to breast cancer! (An estimated 44,000 women in the U.S. die annually from breast cancer -- or 120 deaths daily.)
I care about breast cancer's toll. Do you?
Here are the differences: No vaccine prevents breast cancer deaths. (See National Breast Cancer Coalition's Artemis Project.) As far as vaccines that fight COVID-19, there are at least two that lower the chances of dying 80 to 90 percent! (Most COVID deaths today are unvaccinated people.)
Are masks uncomfortable? Can you get over it, for your sake and those you love -- especially older people or in cancer treatment or obese or breathing impaired?
"Long COVID" comes even after a mild infection, with unpredictable nerve, heart and breathing illnesses.
Vaccinations, masking, social distancing. Is that too much?
Bonnie Spanier
Traverse City
