Giving thanks for a game-changer
Our community faces many difficult challenges. I take this moment to applaud a game-changer whose monthly columns about society, disabilities and life move us forward as a community.
For 14 years, Susan Odgers' "Adapted in TC" has grabbed us. Each column feels fresh. Her stories make crucial information accessible.
Her Sept. 18 column on breast cancer shares yet another resource. Caring Bridge is a free site to share experiences with illness, to update friends, to journal.
Her topics, including pandemics, aging and breast cancer, open new spaces to think and rethink how society affects people with disabilities. She shows what can be done to fix shortcomings in our mostly well-meaning institutions.
Encouraged by healthcare staff, Susan and her partner, Tom Mair, remedied access issues in Traverse City and Ann Arbor. Susan Odgers is now on Michigan's Medical Care Advisory Council and Rogel Cancer Center Patient Advisory Committee.
What I find most remarkable is Susan's generous spirit in the face of great challenges. She joins the Michigan Breast Cancer Coalition as our education and advocacy grow in Traverse City. Let’s not take this local columnist for granted.
Bonnie Spanier
Traverse City
