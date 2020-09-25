Supporting Odgers for WSU board
Susan Odgers is the perfect governor for Wayne State University Board (WSU), where as a graduate student she excelled in psychological counseling and mediation. She’ll increase student services (especially, timely, free mental health care) and remove barriers for students and their families.
A longtime college/university teacher known as both challenging and inspiring, Odgers also brings unique skills from her years of service on several boards, including MI Protection and Advocacy, the Traverse City Chamber Leadership/DEI, Traverse City Human Rights Commission and the Traverse Area District Library.
Statewide, taxpayer dollars support Wayne State. WSU alumni live outside Detroit. Elect a northern leader, Susan Odgers.
Bonnie Spanier and Steve Brown
Traverse City
