Cuba isn't the objective
I'm so very tired of the claim that Democrats want to turn the country socialist like Cuba. Let’s be clear. Cuba is a communist dictatorship. No one wants that here.
What many believe is that we could learn a lot from nations that embrace democratic socialism; nations like Denmark, Finland or New Zealand where higher education is affordable and everyone gets their basic healthcare needs met without having to declare bankruptcy or beg strangers for donations.
Furthermore, there are no examples of any western democracy trying to repeal their “socialized” health care system or of voters demanding higher college tuition. Those who use the example of Cuba are willfully ignorant.
Sheila Sorvari
Traverse City
