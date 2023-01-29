Treat troubled kids; don't punish them
It seems both sad and odd that our community considers the funding and building of an adolescent offender containment center.
Spending dollars on punishment rather than pro-active intervention and treatment that addresses the cause of this societal challenge seems less productive and constructive.
I want to be proud that our community addresses that juvenile justice is administered therapeutically, rather than punitively.
Glenn Solowiej
Traverse City
