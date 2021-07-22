No-fault bailout not a solution
In reading your article about the Michigan lawmakers passing a $25 million no-fault fund I can't help but be surprised and disappointed in you portraying this as something positive.
Unfortunately, little missing facts continue to hide the devastations of this new auto law and the tragedy to those who have been hurt in an auto accident.
Additionally, why is it okay to use taxpayer dollars or monies meant for state assistance for something that is a private industries responsibility? There is more than $23 billion sitting in the MCCA fund.
The lawmakers know the law is a mistake, lives are in danger and this bill — costing taxpayers — under the guise of gathering information is false narrative. Information regarding care needed, those who will be affected, appropriate bill rates, pay rates and insurance responsibility is well known. This is information that is continuously gathered.
Please stop making this problem look shiny or that it will save citizens hundreds, thousands on insurance. Of course, I guess $25 million already to citizens is nothing.
Do your readers a favor getting the facts and correct, full information?
Denise Sokolowski
Portage