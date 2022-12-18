The struggle is the freedom
I am sick of the political whiners. They whine if they lose, and they whine if they win because they will have to eventually do it all over again. They view the conflict of ideas as an unnatural state which they are being forced to endure. What a pitiful misunderstanding of freedom.
Freedom is the right to fight for what is right. It is not a nirvana state of all is well.
For those who won in the last election, celebrate the victory. For those of us who have lost, understand that in a democracy you have to make a better case as to why folks should vote for you.
Celebrate your freedom; it is a precious thing. Make it happen; it will not be handed to you.
John Snow
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.