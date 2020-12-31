A love letter to America
America, I love you. For a 250-year-old girl you continue to come through. With this last election you rejected a would-be dictator and a sense of hope was renewed. You have had your problems along the way — slavery and Native American genocide, to name a few — but you continue to learn and provide opportunities for the legions of native born and pilgrims who have come to our shores to know you.
Your treatment of the Black and Brown people continues to be less than it should be, but millions of Black and Brown folks from around the world wish to come and be with you. With all of your problems few wish to leave us. Good for you that you have elected a Black person president or vice president in three of our last four presidential elections. Your path is at times frustrating and erratic but in the end, old girl, you seem to come through.
John Snow
Traverse City