Andrews is a problem-solver
I enthusiastically endorse T.J. Andrews for election to the Grand Traverse County Board.
T.J. is a skilled environmental attorney who is known for her intelligence, competence, integrity and strong work ethic. She would bring to the county board real-world knowledge of issues facing our county. Her understanding of the issues, combined with her intelligence and energy, would facilitate effective positive solutions for problems that have been allowed to fester for years.
Sincerely,
John Snow
Peninsula Township
