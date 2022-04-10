Help Ukraine
The people of Ukraine need our help. We must do everything in our power to help the desperate refugees caught up in the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. One idea would be to share part of your car insurance refund or possibly a portion of your income tax refund.
God has blessed us with the opportunity to live in a free country and now we must share that opportunity with the country of Ukraine. Donations can be made through numerous organizations such as UNICEF or the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). Instructions for donations are available online. Please help.
Fredric Snow and Joanna Herban-Snow
Frankfort
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.