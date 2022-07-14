Celebrate that big-dog growl
My primary career was as a U.S. probation officer in Chicago. In that position, I was out in the streets of Chicago and the toughest neighborhoods dealing with the most dangerous people in those neighborhoods.
For this endeavor, I was equipped with a masters of social work degree and a .357 caliber revolver. The persona I tried to project was that of a big friendly dog with huge teeth. This worked well for me and I had a rewarding career.
I have worked regularly to enhance the benevolence and caring of the U.S. government for its citizens and occupants. That has been my civic friendly "big dog" role. But I understand that a friendly big dog with no teeth is just a lapdog.
What we recently saw during our air show with military aircraft was the big-dog teeth of a great nation. For all of those folks who whined about the loud noise, it might be better to think of it instead as the growl of America showing its big teeth.
There are times when we need those big dogs in the sky -- and we should celebrate them.
Sincerely,
John Snow
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.