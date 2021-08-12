Rise to the challenger
I’m a graduate of Traverse City High School. At 17 during the summer of 1964, I participated in the Youth for Understanding Exchange Program, living with a family in Holland. As we watched the news, we saw video footage of race riots in the U.S.
The family that hosted me turned to me to help them understand. I was mortified and unprepared to give them answers. My family and Traverse City community could've prepared me better for this wider adult world through thoughtful discussions about race.
Unlike my experience 57 years ago, today’s more diverse Grand Traverse community has the challenges about race laid before them, evidenced by both the recent online "slave trade" incident and testimonies from teen victims. This is an opportunity for Traverse City to be known for demonstrating how situations like this can be resolved with dignity and respect. Rather than spotlighted as a community in turmoil by the Washington Post and New York Times, let’s envision a feature titled, “Here’s how Traverse City came together with people on both sides of the issue.”
I know Traverse City’s youth, and adults, can be better prepared than I was.
I've heard about things Traverse City is making happen for more inclusion and dealing with the challenge of racism. Hoping for the best.
Jeanne (Moss) Snapp
Alexandria, Virginia