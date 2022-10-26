Pick experience for 103rd House
State Rep. Jack O’Malley’s Lansing record is filled with the experience we need working for us. His transportation committee has moved bipartisan legislation through to law. He’s sponsored 32 bills this term with 25% of them now law. Our roads and schools are now safer, economy boosted, bureaucracy cut.
He gets things done by solving problems – and he's done it by building bridges across the partisan gulf. Harsh rhetoric does not solve problems or build the coalitions needed in Lansing.
O’Malley is the one to choose for 103rd House representative.
Andy Smits
Peninsula Township
