Clarifying test terminology
In the Record-Eagle’s Jan. 30 article, “COVID-19 cases drop; so has testing," I noted a few points I would like to clarify.
The article read that according to the CDC, antigen tests “detect an immune response to COVID-19, not the DNA of the disease itself like its PCR counterpart.”
Antigen tests do not detect an immune response; they detect viral proteins and indicate active COVID-19 but are not as sensitive or as accurate as PCR which detects the viral genetic material, which, in coronaviruses, is always RNA, never DNA.
Importantly, it is the antibody test, not the antigen test, that detects an immune response to the virus. It indicates a past infection or a convalescent state, so is not used to diagnose active COVID-19. Antibody tests are tools in surveillance of the asymptomatic population. This allows determination of the total number of infections (those with and without symptoms) in the population, permitting calculation of a fatality rate, deaths divided by the total number of infections. Antibody tests have not been widely used during this pandemic so that both total number of infections and fatality rate remain unknown.
Susan J. Smith, M.D., FACP
Retired physician
Traverse City