When hearts begin to beat
Are you aware that the "heart" is the first organ developed in a baby and starts to beat at around six weeks, and fully developed at nine to 10 weeks of pregnancy or sooner?
I grieved last spring when I couldn't save the lives of three underdeveloped birds gasping for air with beating hearts when their nest was accidentally disturbed, and the mother bird no longer nurtured them.
I immediately thought of unborn babies with beating hearts before being aborted. Please protect life and vote no on Proposal 3.
Ruth Ann Smith
Suttons Bay
