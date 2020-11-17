It's okay to speak out now
Dear Rep. Jack Bergman,
The president told the Proud Boys to “stand by,” and you were silent. Judges and bipartisan election officials across the country have confirmed a fair election, and you are silent. President Donald Trump refuses to allow a transition team to coordinate efforts against a raging deadly pandemic, and you are silent. The president also refuses to allow the sharing of vital national security information, and you are silent.
All across your district, thousands of upset Trump voters are migrating to far-right wing websites, sites where 100 percent of their information comes from popular personalities who love to wave the flag while peddling election chaos and conspiracy theories untroubled by dissent, fact checking, accountability and integrity. Some publicly flirt with civil war. They appreciate your silence.
Soon your handlers will allow you to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. But don’t let that disturb you. Your message has already been received. Your extremist supporters know your love of democracy extends only as far as President Trump permits, and they are grateful.
One day you may rediscover respect for true patriots like your fellow Marine Gens. James Mattis and John Kelly. You do remember them, don’t you, and what they stand for?
Bill O. Smith
Traverse City