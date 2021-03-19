Is there a "duty to warn"?
Under Michigan statute, mental health professionals have a mandatory “Duty to Warn” (notify law enforcement and the endangered person) when told by a patient/client that s/he intends to kill/seriously harm someone. Do public officials have a “Duty to Warn” people at imminent risk of endangerment?
Local and state public officials neglected to warn residents near the Parsons Avenue monitoring well of a PFOS (perflurooctane sulfonate) contaminant level of 17,900 parts per trillion (ppt). This is nearly 1,020 times the maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 16 ppt set by the Michigan Legislature last July.
The EPA has lagged behind individual state actions and has not set an MCL but only a nonenforceable “health advisory level” of 70 ppt for a combined PFOS and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) level in drinking water. This health advisory level is meant to trigger certain actions by public officials: 1) additional sampling; 2) “promptly” notifying consumers of the levels of PFOA and PFOS in their groundwater; their need to seek alternative drinking water sources; and the local and state official actions (to be) implemented to remediate the situation.
The caveat of “promptly” seems to have been disregarded. If not a mandatory "Duty to Warn,” isn't there a moral imperative?
Susan J. Smith, M.D.
Traverse City