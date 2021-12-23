Cancel the NYE party
Three facts and a request. Fact 1: In the next 45 days we will have buried as many Americans from COVID as we buried in the 10 years of the Vietnam war. Fact 2: COVID is surging, and our state and our region are among the brightest glowing red dots on the map. Fact 3: The staff at Munson Healthcare is exhausted, depleted, spent.
The request: Please cancel Traverse City’s New Year’s Eve ball drop with its thousands of people and “masks recommended” (meaning essentially maskless). Some decisions are complicated, but this one is not.
Cancel it and we have plenty of reason to celebrate: we can celebrate the child whose mom won’t die. We can celebrate the COVID unit nurse or doctor who didn’t have to decide life for you, but death for you because there's only one ventilator left and two people who need it.
We can celebrate that we took a responsible step to slow COVID, not a reckless step to spread it.
Jeff Smith
Cedar