Fix criteria for treatment
I appreciate the recent articles on the treatment of persons with mental illness. A crisis center is an essential first step. In addition, I hope the system reconsiders the criteria for bed eligibility.
Currently “harm to self or others” is interpreted subjectively across Michigan (suicidal or homicidal is common). That standard leaves people in psychosis, who may not be suicidal/homicidal, but unable to properly care for themselves, without treatment. They often don’t recognize they are sick and are unable to perform typical daily activities.
The outcome of this criteria is those in psychosis frequently don’t get hospitalized and instead end up homeless or incarcerated. Psychosis needs to be considered inherently harmful. The longer someone is in psychosis the less likely they are to fully recover.
We have filled our jails with people suffering from mental illness, instead of using involuntary hospitalization appropriately. By letting a person's illness run rampant in the name of “freedom” we make recovery harder and longer, while denying them their right to treatment.
Kelly Smith
Traverse City