Our devout family believes in life
We are blessed with many devout family members who believe life begins at conception. Each believes that life, once conceived, should be preserved at all cost, even if the mother was — God forbid — raped or mentally impaired or her own health was severely threatened. We support all women who choose this path.
It is a path, however, that no woman should be forced to choose. Others may advise — friends, clergy, partner and, hopefully, her doctor. But only she chooses; certainly never school superintendents or state legislators.
Proposal 3 honors personal choice for pregnancy before viability. Vote yes on 3.
Bill Smith and Donna Weitz
Traverse City
