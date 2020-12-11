Bergman's duplicitous actions
It is with abject horror that I read that Rep. Jack Bergman supported an amicus brief in support of Texas v Pennsylvania, et al. What could possibly inspire you to support overturning the legal election in the State of Michigan and disenfranchising 5,453,892 Michigan voters?
Do you not see this is a direct attack on our democracy? How can you vote Yea on House Resolution 1155, which "reaffirms the commitment of the House of Representatives to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution and expresses the intention of the House that there be no disruptions by the President or any person in power to overturn the will of the people," and then sign onto this amicus brief?
Is there no limit to the extent of your hypocrisy?
Instead of actively trying to take away our votes, you should be focusing all of your efforts in combating the COVID pandemic that has resulted in 10,900 Michigan deaths so far. But you have voted against every COVID relief bill since March. Your behaviors as our representative in Congress are disgraceful.
Timothy Smith
Williamsburg