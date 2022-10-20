Request for action against deforestation
My name is Megan Smith. I am a high school student and a current voter. I’m reaching out to our elected representatives in consideration of the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.
As you may or may not know, almost 20% of the rainforest has already been cut down or burned. This has caused about 20 different species to go extinct, including the Formosan Clouded Leopard, Paradise Parrot and the Sumatran Orangutan.
In addition to that, deforestation also is impacting our climate. Trees not only absorb carbon dioxide from our air, but they also store carbon in their roots, leaves and trunk. Trees in the Amazon rainforest hold approximately 48 billion tons of carbon. So, when trees are cut down, it's a double-edged sword on climate change, allowing more carbon dioxide to be released and less to be absorbed.
I think we need to take some necessary steps to stop and slow down this process.
Megan Smith
Traverse City
