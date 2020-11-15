Don't erode our democracy
No matter who one voted for, I do not believe they wanted to see our democracy lost. If unsubstantiated allegations and accusations become the basis for “winning” an election, then we all lose.
Barbara Smith
Beulah
Updated: November 15, 2020 @ 2:09 pm
