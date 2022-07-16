Maloney for county delegate
On your primary ballot, please WRITE IN the name of Vince Maloney as a Democratic delegate to the County Convention. As a former social worker, attorney and college educator — and as a dedicated, honest worker — Vince is well qualified to serve in this position in Grand Traverse County.
You must, however, WRITE IN his name at the bottom of the ballot. Thank you for your consideration.
Bill O. Smith
Traverse City
