‘HATE-CHAT’ — Where do we go from here?
I read in disbelief and horror the “HATE-CHAT” article. I have been reeling ever since. As a mother of a Black daughter, I feel vividly the effects of this act on Black children. How did our society and our beautiful community move so far away from basic human decency? And, how and why has more abuse been inflicted on innocent people just trying to get through their teen years. I have wondered, “Where do we go from here?”
TCAPS must educate its students to racial injustice. They can use film and literature as well as corresponding reflection, discussion and writing exercises to invoke an empathic understanding of the terrible abuses Black people, and others among the oppressed, have suffered throughout history and suffer yet today. Students who don’t have Black people in their daily lives must be given an opportunity to know and empathize with them.
TCAPS must develop a curriculum addressing racism starting in early elementary and exten-ding throughout high school.
Learning the history of discrimination and developing empathy for all should be important educational objectives. After all, empathy is the basis for civil society by creating bridges of understanding across our differences.
Susan J. Smith
Traverse City