Think 'we' not 'me'
I want to express my support for the recent public health notice posted by the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and Benzie Leelanau Health Department calling for universal masking in our schools. Putting the health and safety of our children and community first needs to be our priority.
As a health care professional, I have been closely following the results of ongoing data, research and reporting by infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists and front line physicians, nurses and other health care providers. It is clear that a multi-faceted and coordinated community approach will give us the best opportunity to put this pandemic behind us.
I realize that there are as many opinions on this as there are individuals. However, the virus is the enemy not each other. We will accomplish much more working together than singly. It is time to think “we” not “me”.
Barbara Smith
Beulah