Unfit leadership on display
Thanks Record-Eagle for front page coverage of the Jan. 20 Grand Traverse County commissioners meeting.
Civil servants work for us taxpayers. As full-time employees "on the clock," both Chairman Rob Hentschel and Co-Chair Ron Clous inflamed constituents by what they said and did. Isn't it time to lower the temperature and solve problems?
Adults decide what actions they take. Proudly showing a rifle Rambo-like, with the chairman reacting cynically just two weeks after a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol is horrific and dead wrong. Denying knowledge about Proud Boys' true extremism is a boldface lie.
Their behavior is not acceptable for Grand Traverse County employees, especially paid leaders. Employee policies during county work hours must be strong enough to furlough both of these "leaders!" The commission chair and co-chair need to be held accountable. They comprise a two-man "power team" for Grand Traverse County government, which is already stained regionally and nationally by this wrongful public display at a fragile time.
Our democracy cracked this month but didn’t break, yet. Shouldn't county leaders honor their oaths and conduct codes as our employees? Both men crossed a line they might not even see. Professional and financial repercussions should be on the table, not rifles, cynicism and denial.
Ed Smith
Traverse City