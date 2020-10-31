Humphreys represents excellence
Integrity, passion, commitment and honesty are the perfect words to describe Flournoy Humphreys. I have had the privilege of experiencing her drive and dedication as the band director for both of my children at West Middle School and as a partner in the Traverse City West Band Parent Organization.
This community could not elect a more competent individual to the TCAPS School Board. Flournoy will serve our community with the best interests of our students in mind and work tirelessly to continually improve the quality of our school district.
A vote for Flournoy is a vote for excellence.
Robin Smillie
Traverse City
