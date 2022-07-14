Protect Whitewater Township

Whitewater Township has wasted more than $108,000 in taxpayer money authorizing marijuana factories without voter approval.

Three board members bulldozed this plan through. The vote was stopped in 2021 because of a lawsuit from marijuana special interests.

Voice your opinion Aug. 2. Do you want to stop 65 permits to build marijuana factories in your backyard? Do you want to protect property values and avoid noxious odors? Do you want to prevent environmental pollution? Do you want a peaceful community?

Vote "yes" to stop recreational marijuana in Whitewater while protecting your right to grow and use marijuana. 

Linda Slopsema

Williamsburg

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you