Whitewater Township marijuana vote
The upcoming Whitewater Township board meeting on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. is anticipated to approve ordinances allowing marijuana businesses. (https://www.whitewatertownship.org/township-board-agendaspackets.html)
Since the 2008 Michigan medical marijuana approval, Whitewater Township residents and tax payers have consistently said “NO” to marijuana businesses in our community:
• 2017 survey showed 65 percent do not want marijuana
• 2018 Township residents voted "no" to legalize marijuana
• 2019 Township board passed Ordinance 55 “Prohibition of Marijuana Establishments”
• 2020 majority of public comment are against marijuana businesses. They have stated children’s safety and increased criminal activity concerns.
• 2020 local law enforcement has commented on increased problems with marijuana businesses in our surrounding community
On May 29, 2019 the township board stated they had a “duty to adopt” the ban on Marijuana businesses. Why is the board now in a “hurry” to rescind this direction — apparently against the expressed opinion of the majority of township taxpayers?
I request each board member’s justification for any "yes" vote for this significant change.
Make sure your voice is heard on this issue. Submit your written public comments and attend the meeting on Tuesday.
Linda Slopsema
Williamsburg