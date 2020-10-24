Ads distort O'Neil's positions
President Donald Trump asks Black voters to give him a chance. I'm asking Republicans to vote Democratic. Under Michigan's Republican-controlled legislature, roads, bridges and public education system crumble. The taxation burden switched from the business sector to citizens.
The same Grand Traverse County leaders who gave us waste water treatment plant problems, under-funded pension plan and mental health treatment issues in the county jail represent us in Lansing.
Dan O'Neil's records show integrity and a commitment to protect our environment and citizens of Grand Traverse County. Ignore third party ads that distort or falsify his positions.
Vote Democratic to save this place we love.
Joseph Sloan
Williamsburg
