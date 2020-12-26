Reconsider tax breaks
Since when do Christian values supersede the rights of all of the citizens of the State of Michigan to be protected from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus? Why should we risk one more death because of the discomfort caused to GTACS students?
Why should we have to pay the costs of frivolous lawsuits when the Health Department is simply trying to protect all of the citizens of the State of Michigan? We are bombarded by daily statistics of how out of control this virus is and how devastating it has affected our hospitals and economy.
I think the GTACS recent involvement in a lawsuit against the state's restriction should once again revive the discussion to remove the tax exempt status for religious affiliated properties. Why should we continue to subsidize these properties when these tax funds could better be used to support our infrastructure, social services and law enforcement? We are way past the time when we can afford this generous tax break.
Attending a religious-based education institution is a choice, not a right. Why should we continue to subsidize these institutions especially if they are willing to jeopardize the rights of all of the citizens of the State of Michigan?
Joseph Sloan
Williamsburg