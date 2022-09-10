Hundreds of swimmers in Mackinac Island fundraiser
I read with interest the article about Jake Bright's Manitou Passage solo swim.
It's a great idea for a fundraiser, but how much better it could be if others were encouraged to join in the swim. With multiple participants, the funds raised also would increase.
A friend of mine just did the Mackinac Island Swim: Eight miles in 65-degree water and heavy east winds for the last 4 miles. There were 371 swimmers from 29 states.
It, too, was a fundraiser. They raised $28K for the Mackinaw Women's Club — and that was double what they did last year.
Julia Sloan Van Hamm
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.