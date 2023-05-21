Residents require respect - and a proper place to live
Riverview Terrace is home to many vulnerable citizens. The building and apartments are being renovated. During this renovation, cabinets for the kitchens were compromised because of a fire at the warehouse.
Renovation continued and, after the three days of work, they were left with unfinished kitchens that are unsuitable for the residents. New cabinets became available several weeks later, but were only used in apartments just beginning the renovation; these were completed as scheduled in three days.
Meanwhile, the residents with unfinished apartments have been left to linger in this state since February.
These residents are not being looked after, they are being taken advantage of. They are vulnerable citizens. Many do not have the ability to advocate for themselves, nor do they know that they can advocate for their apartment to be completed.
They are paying full rent without receiving a full apartment. No accommodation has been offered. Shame on Riverview Terrace and the Traverse City Housing Commission. These residents deserve to be respected and treated as any citizen in the community.
Residents do not deserve to be taken advantage of, nor should they live for a prolonged period in this situation.
Leslie Sladek
Traverse City
