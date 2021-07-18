RV park July meeting
With regard to your article in the July 14 edition of the Record-Eagle, statements of the developer that opponents have been harassing him or his workers are allegations, better known as “he said, she said” claims, whereas the damage to the property owner below the site is actual fact and is in the court system because damage negotiations have failed. Have opponents been taking pictures from “the road” of the destruction of the land? You bet.
How else could the community keep track of the multiple trees being cut?
My husband and I have camped for many years. Only when we were desperate for a place to spend one night while traveling all day would we stay in an area where trees were sacrificed in order to make way for more camp sites.
We were scrunched together like cars in a parking lot, campers who baked in the hot sun all day because there was no shade — they are glorified Wal-Mart parking lots. That is not even camping. This is not an RV park; it can’t support RVs. In our opinion it is a large “rental property” and a recently revised township ordinance restricts the number of rental properties.
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City