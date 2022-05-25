New blood in Milton Township
Elections are coming up and we need new blood in Milton Township. The residents of the township never should have had to fight the battle they fought to protect Torch River, Torch Lake and all the other tributaries of the Chain of Lakes. Milton Township’s elected officials should have taken care of the issue before it got to the place that it did.
In the next few months the DNR is going to expand the Torch River Bridge Boat Launch. The response I got from some township officials is that the project is handled by the DNR so they have nothing to do with it. Once again, the township doesn’t care that we already have a traffic mess in this area; they are not concerned that the patrons of the restaurant park their cars so that they are actually sticking out on both Cherry Avenue and SW Torch Lake Drive and you have to go halfway out into the intersection to look for traffic.
Now that the Pit Stop is gone, where are restaurant goers going to park? The new launch will be monitored by the Cadillac DNR and Traverse City State Park — how is that going to work?
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.