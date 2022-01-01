Don't get comfortable
“Court grants another injunction on Torch River RV park"
Don’t get comfortable with this headline. We still need your support if you enjoy any of the Chain of Lakes, from Kalkaska to Bellaire and beyond. Anytime anything is allowed on any one of the lakes in the chain, it is going to affect all the lakes. Just because the court granted an injunction recently it does not mean that the developers will be stopped from building what they call an RV park.
Lon Bargy, Cheryl Atkinson, Sandy Ball and multiple trustees and Sheriff Dan Bean all have made statements in the minutes regarding traffic and congestion in this area. We need to change who in the township makes the final decision on important matters. It should be the people we vote into office and not the people they appoint. If this development goes through, watch this column during the next primary.
For now, be at the Elk Rapids High School Auditorium on Monday and if you absolutely cannot make it in person, then join the meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82790872221 or call 646-558-8656 with the webinar ID 8279087 2221.
I’m speaking for myself and not the Torch Elk Skegemog Alliance.
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City