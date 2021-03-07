Letter: Skarnulis
It’s time to cancel “cancel culture”
One of the latest victims, “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street” by Dr. Seuss. I read it to our children, my grandchildren and now my great grandson, and I still have a copy of it in our house. This story is about a little boy and his imagination of the things he sees on his way home from school. He imagines a parade on two intersecting streets and is concerned there will be an accident so he calls on the police for help to prevent that from happening and not only do the police “do the trick,” but they join the parade after saving the day. His parade also includes a magician, a “10 foot beard that needs a comb” and “A Chinese boy who eats with sticks.”
So what do cancel culture advocates object to? Police being looked at as heroes instead of scum? Eating with chopsticks is a skill. Hitler burned books on May 10, 1933, taking away the freedoms of the Germans to read what they chose to read. Do not let cancel culture take away your freedoms.
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City