Push and shove RV park
In regard to the proposed RV park in Milton Township, we all know what the developer did and did not do: the most important thing being that he did not get a permit from Milton Township to proceed. He tried to “PUSH” the Milton Township Planning Commission into making a quick decision on the project and ignore their due diligence.
Instead, the Planning Commission, backed by numerous residents, requested the Milton Township Board have an independent Environmental Impact Study done. The results of that study indicated the Planning Commission should refuse to issue a permit. The fact that the developer uprooted trees on his property damaging neighboring properties and the Torch River Bed is immaterial. The fact remains he did it all without a permit.
Now because of his “PUSH TO SHOVE” actions, a beautiful slope is a flat plateau closely meeting the designs of the developers plan for an RV Park. The developer put the horse behind the cart thinking he could “SHOVE” this down our township property owner’s throats. The court needs to recognize the reasons why a permit was not issued and turn down the developer's appeal, perhaps recommending restitution to the township and the TESLA Organization.
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City