No confidence in mail voting
Proof our country is not ready for massive mail-in voting:
A couple of weeks ago we received a postcard in the mail addressed to our granddaughter who has not lived with us since the summer of 2018. The postcard was from Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, telling her she has the right to vote safely from home and telling her to go online to request a ballot be sent to her.
In small letters on the front of the card, not the side with the Secretary of State official seal, was a note stating if the person the card is addressed to no longer lives at this address or is no longer eligible to vote or is deceased, to note that on the card and drop it back into the mail. She is already registered in her new location. We did that three times now and we have gotten it back each time even though we wrote in large letters “no longer at this address” and highlighted it in yellow.
Our country is not set up at this time for massive, accurate mail-in voting, especially in such an important election. You need to contact your senator and representative to voice your objection to this now.
Patrick E. Skarnulis
Rapid City
