Take time to recognize heroes after MSU tragedy
While the aftermath of the Michigan State University tragedy continues, we should take a little time to show our appreciation for the quick response by MSU police and other Ingham County law enforcement entities.
Too often, we overlook the courageous acts of our law enforcement personnel. These men and women step in to protect us every day. This incident was no exception.
As the nation celebrates Super Bowl heroes, take a little time to recognize these true heroes.
Kurt Skarjune
Brighton
