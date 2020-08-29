Double standards won't do
As a Southeastern Michigan resident, I followed the controversy over the use of a racial slur by a Leelanau County road commissioner.
The commissioner should receive some discipline for his racist choice of words. However, if you were aware of the paltry punishment recently given to a State of Michigan worker for a dangerous tweet directed at the City of Howell, you might think a demand for the resignation of a road commissioner made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was extremely severe and hypocritical.
On May 30, before a planned BLM protest in Howell, a State Department of Health and Human Services worker tweeted "the first city in Michigan to burn should be Howell, all in favor say I.” Shockingly the tweet got over 2,500 likes. County law enforcement requested a felony warrant be issued. Michigan residents should be more shocked that the worker got only a 10-day suspension from work. Our governor was aware of this incident; I contacted her office many times before the discipline was handed out.
We in Livingston County didn’t hear calls for this worker to resign from Gov. Whitmer to the newspapers and television stations. Where was she?
We, too, are disappointed with Whitmer’s performance on COVID issues and issues like this.
Kurt Skarjune
Livingston County
