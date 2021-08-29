Stop the infighting
How long have we heard about the property dispute and the Senior Center?
I feel it shows such disrespect for the men and women who have helped build this community, and still do, to remove the center to a much less desirable location.
Traverse City and the county should be an example of respect for this important population by deeds, not words.
Stop the infighting and build the new and improved center at its present beautiful location. We are tired of this.
Marilyn Sisk
Traverse City