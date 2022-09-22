What's happening speaks volumes
Republicans work very hard at getting elected, by any means. But I don't see what else they do to help citizens manage difficult challenges in today's world.
I hope the old-time Republicans will not encourage their party with their votes by rewarding the bad behavior brought on recently by the twice impeached, corrupt former occupant of the White House and his cult followers.
Some of the new GOP extreme candidates running for office are fodder for comedians because of their unbelievably outrageous statements.
The more experienced politicians in the GOP party know better, but have no backbone. Res ipsa loquitor: "The thing speaks for itself."
Marilyn Sisk
Traverse City
Commented
