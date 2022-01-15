Letter: Sisk Jan 15, 2022 1 hr ago Royko was wrongDo you remember when Mike Royko of The Chicago Tribune made the comment that "Republicans are well dressed dumb people"?At this point, I think he was wrong. Too many of them are not well dressed anymore. Marilyn SiskTraverse City Tags Mike Royko Marilyn Sisk Republicans Comment People Letter Be Well Trending Video Recommended for you This Week's Circulars Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Record-Eagle Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.record-eagle.com.