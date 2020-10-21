Voting for Humphreys
Support Flournoy Humphreys for the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education. I was a colleague of Flournoy's at West Middle School for many years. Flournoy consistently set the highest standards for her 250 band students each year, both musically and in life. She led by example, expecting meticulous preparation, student leadership and, most importantly, respect.
Flournoy's communication skills enabled her to represent her colleagues on the leadership team at West Middle School. She spent hours after school collaborating with others to solve staff and school issues.
Flournoy will bring integrity, honesty and accountability to the job. Vote Flournoy Humphreys for TCAPS Board of Education.
Margo Sirrine
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.